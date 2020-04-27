mugshot Douglas Luedman

Douglas Luedman

A rural Rockville man faces criminal charges after firing a shotgun during a domestic incident.

Parke County sheriff's deputies said Douglas C. Luedman, 50, had fired a shotgun at two people at a rural Rockville residence.

Luedman was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm and intimidation. He is being held in Parke County Jail with $10,000 cash bond.

Assisting at the scene were Rockville Police and Putnam County Sheriff's Department.

Tags

Lisa Trigg has been a reporter at the Tribune-Star since 2009. With more than 30 years of newspaper experience, she now covers general news with a focus on crime and courts.

Recommended for you