A rural Rockville man faces criminal charges after firing a shotgun during a domestic incident.
Parke County sheriff's deputies said Douglas C. Luedman, 50, had fired a shotgun at two people at a rural Rockville residence.
Luedman was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm and intimidation. He is being held in Parke County Jail with $10,000 cash bond.
Assisting at the scene were Rockville Police and Putnam County Sheriff's Department.
