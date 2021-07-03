The duckies in this years annual Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta will be chilling out on the lawn rather than racing down the river.
With the National Weather Service predicting the Wabash River to be above 17 feet on Sunday, Catholic Charities on Saturday announced some changes in this year's fourth annual Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta.
To ensure the safety of volunteers who normally would be on the water, the 16,000 tagged yellow rubber ducks will be released from a large dump truck provided by Misco Crane onto the lawn of Fairbanks Park northeast of the arch.
One lucky duck from those released on the lawn will be chosen and pay $10,000 to one lucky winner. The winner also has a chance to win $1 million.
"Seventeen and a half feet is one foot above the flood stage of the Wabash River at the Theodore Dreiser Memorial Bridge," said Catholic Charities John C. Etling. “We want the Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta to be not only a fun event, but a safe event.”
Ducks are still available and can be adopted for just $5 at Fairbanks Park from noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday or until sold out.
The 2021 Duck Regatta, presented by Kroger, is at 7 p.m.
Proceeds from this event provide hope for a future without hunger, homelessness or insecurity in the Wabash Valley.
“The Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta has become an important part of our efforts to raise funds to provide services to those who are struggling to meet their essential needs,” Etling said in a news release.
"We are so thankful to our local businesses who have already stepped up to help make this a successful event including presenting sponsor Kroger; Central State Construction; Misco Crane; Union Health; Anderson Medical Products; B&S Plumbing, Heating & Cooling; Duke Energy; Fuson Automotive; Gartland Foundry; La Isla Mexican Restaurant; Smock & Etling Law Firm; St. Benedict Catholic Church; Baesler’s Market; Jadcore; Real Hacienda and Terre Haute Savings Bank.”
For more information on Catholic Charities and its fight against hunger and homelessness, call 812-232-1447 or visit www.ccthin.org.
