The following is a roundup of community organizations offering remote learning support to families in the Terre Haute area.
Updated Sept. 21, 2020
CASY
Chances And Services for Youth is offering all-day remote learning support to students following the A/B attendance schedule set by the Vigo County School Corp.
The program is for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Price of all-day remote learning support for students attending the A/B schedule is $75 a week, which includes snacks and lunch. Limited scholarships are available for families in need of financial assistance.
The program will offer a structured environment providing assistance with classwork, physical activities and social development. Program hours are between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Booker T. Washington Community Center, 1101 S. 13th St. Terre Haute.
Parents can register online at app.iclasspro.com/portal/chancesandserviceforyouth. Call Holly Mullenix at 812-231-8918 for more information.
YMCA
The Vigo County YMCA is offering two new programs aimed at assisting families, and students, with educational options currently provided by the Vigo County School Corp.
One is the “alternative child care program,” while the other is “the pod program.” Both child care programs, offered at the YMCA, can assist children with remote learning and are for students in grades K-8.
With the alternative child care program, students attending school in-person as part of the staggered A/B model can go to the YMCA on days they are not physically in school. They can receive support for their remote learning on that day.
Child care is $30 per day and hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parents can drop off and pick up children at any time during those hours. Children bring their own lunch.
The “pod” program, available Monday through Friday, is aimed at children in the VCSC “hybrid” program who stay at home full-time for their schooling, while still working with VCSC teachers.
Those students participating in the “pod” program can go to the YMCA every day, Monday through Friday, at a weekly cost of $150; the childcare program is full-time, with hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Again, children bring their own lunch.
For both programs, students can bring their school work and Chromebooks or iPads. The YMCA has staff who can assist students with their school work.
Students on free/reduced lunches will receive financial aid. Employees of VCSC and CASY also will receive a discount.
For more information, contact the Vigo County YMCA at 812-232-8446; ask for Cayce Evans, youth program director.
The YMCA follows CDC as well as state and local requirements and guidelines regarding COVID-19. It has adapted several changes to its day-to-day operations including social distancing, mask requirements, daily health screenings and reduced capacity in group activities.
Terre Haute Children’s Museum
The Terre Haute Children’s Museum is offering an option that covers the "at home" days of the alternating A/B schedule. This new program is designed with the parents and children in mind, promoting a philosophy to focus, facilitate, and foster learning.
“The Museum Academy was developed with the knowledge that the Terre Haute Children’s Museum is uniquely positioned to provide much-needed support to parents and children during these uncertain times,” said Susan Turner, executive director of the Children’s Museum. “This is what we do. We focus, facilitate, and foster learning. We wouldn’t be fulfilling our mission if we didn’t try to address the needs of students and families as we continue to adjust to life in our new reality.”
Families can register now or anytime during the coming weeks. As VCSC announces more details on their schedule for the rest of the year, the Museum Academy will adjust to meet the needs of families in the community.
Two learning pods being offered include:
-- A/B Learning Pod, 5.5 hours per day, $30/day, paid in three-week increments
-- A/B Learning Pod + Extended Day, Up to 10 hours per day, $38/day, paid in three-week increments
The Museum Academy is a learning pod program in which students will receive in-person support from museum education staff, while also interacting, safely, with a small group of children. The pods are available to all families in the Wabash Valley who are enrolled in a Vigo County School Corp.
Not only will the THCM team supervise the remote learning opportunity, they will also provide STEM enrichment several times a week, organize walks around the downtown area, provide participants access to museum exhibits and offer a more personalized, comprehensive approach to school.
“By offering a learning pod option in the Wabash Valley, we are giving parents and children another viable option for school this year. Our families know and trust us. They know we will work tirelessly to keep their children safe and engage them in quality learning opportunities this academic year,” Turner said. “We are working diligently to identify partners and opportunities that can help with scholarships for students to attend this program.”
The philosophy of the Museum Academy is to focus, facilitate and foster:
Focus learning efforts to keep children on task in a structured environment.
Facilitate virtual learning through technological and supplementary educational support.
Foster a sense of confidence, relationships, engagement, and community through learning connections.
Each pod will have its own museum entrance, its own restroom, and will not visit any areas of the museum that have been visited by other pods. Additionally, each pod will only interact with identified staff members, and the museum will continue its new cleaning standards.
To learn more or register for any of the Museum Academy learning pods, visit
thchildrensmuseum.com/academy or email education@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com.
Camp Navigate
• Camp Navigate After School at the Life Center, 3000 College Ave. Terre Haute.
Operates Monday-Friday, from the end of school day until 6 p.m. at the Life Center, 3000 College Ave. Students are transported from Lost Creek, World Gospel Church, Meadows, Sugar Grove, and DeVaney. The fee is $40 per week per child. There is a sibling, military discount, foster child discount and financial assistance if needed. Parents pay a weekly rate which allows them to drop their child off at the Life Center at 3 p.m. on the days that their children are not in school. The program offers homework help, soft Skills activities, outdoor activities, nutritional snacks.
• Camp Navigate, West Terre Haute, West Vigo Community Center, 127 Johnson Ave.
Operates Monday-Friday, from the end of school day until 6 p.m. at the West Vigo Community Center, 127 Johnson Ave. Students are transported from West Vigo Elem, Sugar Creek Consolidated, and Fayette. The fee is $40 per week per child. There is a sibling, military discount, foster child discount and financial assistance if needed. Parents pay a weekly rate which allows them to drop their child off at the Life Center at 3 p.m. on the days that their children are not in school. Includes homework help, soft Skills activities, outdoor activities, nutritional snacks.
• World Gospel and Camp Navigate Collaboration, 900 Gardendale Road
World Gospel and Camp Navigate are collaborating to provide affordable childcare to families during the current VCSC A/B schedule. We will continue to do so if the schools also goes all virtual. World Gospel will provide care Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $45 weekly per child. Camp Navigate will offer after school care Mon-Friday, 3:00-6:00. Cost is $40.00 weekly per child. Camp Navigate transports students from World Gospel Church to our program every afternoon. This collaboration allows working parents the option to have full day care whether their students are on A days or B days. E-Learning homework help is provided during the time at World Gospel. Both programs offer financial assistance if needed. Families must sign up with each program separately.
• Camp Navigate and St. Pats Partnership at St. Patrick School, 449 S. 19th St.
Operates Monday-Friday, from the end of school day until 5:30 p.m. Operates at St. Patrick’s School. At this time during COVID-19, only students at St. Pat’s are attending. The fee is $40 per week per child. There is a sibling, military discount, foster child discount and financial assistance if needed. Parents pay a weekly rate which allows them to drop their child off at the Life Center at 3 p.m. on the days that their children are not in school. Homework help, soft Skills activities, outdoor activities, nutritional snacks are offered.
For Camp Navigate programs call 812-229-3214.
