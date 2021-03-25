Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. SSE winds shifting to W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. SSE winds shifting to W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%.