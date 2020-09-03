Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology on Thursday said it is starting its 2020-21 academic term with its largest class of incoming students in three years.
A total of 547 first-year students begin their college careers Sept. 3, the start of Rose-Hulman’s fall academic quarter.
In a news release, RHIT said the college continues to draw students from underrepresented groups and of a diverse geographical, racial and ethnic background.
The institute has a record number of African American, Hispanic and Asian students; increased its female enrollment by 20%; and attracted students from 38 states and eight countries. Its biggest gains have been in Illinois. Also, three quarters of students come from outside Indiana with significant numbers coming from California, Texas, Ohio and Kentucky.
Characteristics of the incoming class include:
• Median SAT math score of 710 and ACT math score of 31 place this class in the top 5 percent nationally.
• Second largest female class (145 students) in the institute’s history and a 20% increase over last year.
• 33% of the students are racially diverse.
• 18% of the students are either first-generation attendees and/or Pell Grant recipients
“We continue to take major steps forward in meeting our strategic enrollment goals to recruit, educate and graduate high-achieving students who covet the world’s best undergraduate STEM education that’s aligned within our mission of personal attention and support,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert Coons. “I’m most pleased that we were able to take these strides and recruit such a diverse student body within a challenging environment, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing market competition.”
Rose-Hulman’s Early Action deadline to apply for the 2021-22 school year is Nov. 1, 2020.
