Rose-Hulman’s PRISM program becomes go-to digital resource

School teachers across Indiana needing online educational resources to help their students with e-learning are utilizing Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Portal Resource for Indiana Science and Mathematics (PRISM), as recommended by the Indiana Department of Education and with continued Lilly Endowment Inc. support.
PRISM’s website, www.rose-prism.org, provides a curated library of 6,300 free online resources that meet the needs of schools facing the new realities of digital learning in these times of the COVID-19 pandemic. The library is fully searchable and indexed to Indiana Academic Standards. PRISM also provides free accounts on Moodle, a secure, full-featured learning management system.
The portal currently has 14,747 teacher members and 129,519 student accounts.
For the first time, PRISM is listed on the IDOE’s eLearn website for providing valuable remote support services for Indiana educators. IDOE presented PRISM the Promising Practices Award for its math and science partnership grant programs with Indiana school districts.
Also, Lilly Endowment Inc. awarded PRISM a $635,000 grant this summer.
Vigo County School Corp. Deputy Superintendent Karen Goeller states, “The PRISM resource is certainly a valuable tool that teachers in our district use to bring about the most effective classroom practice and engaged student learning.”
PRISM program director Patricia Carlson adds that students who engage with course content through digital teaching resources are more likely to exhibit the 21st-century skills necessary for success in post-secondary education and in the modern workplace.
“We have worked hard across many years to become a go-to resource for teachers and are appreciative of the IDOE’s support for PRISM,” she says. “In these uncertain times for K-12 education, with the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on classroom learning, online educational tools are at a higher premium this school year and beyond.”
Created in 2001, PRISM offers extensive training for teachers, including three distance education courses, three fast-start modules, and several recorded webinars. Currently, 3,481 Indiana teachers have taken at least one of these professional development offerings. The courses count toward teaching re-licensure in Indiana.
Assistant director/system manager Ryan Smith and teacher liaison for digital pedagogy Robert Jackson facilitate innovation in teaching and learning and consolidate digital tools that merge teachers, talent, and technology to advance student accomplishments. Staff also provide as-needed advice through an email help desk.
West Vigo High School Science Department Chair Cherish Easton has been using PRISM for five years and has found the program’s resources to be valuable and have allowed her to be a more effective teacher. “My kids have access to resources from notes to PowerPoints (presentations) to videos to weblinks. They get immediate feedback on their assessments and can take them at home when needed ... My grading is now minimal and gives me time to focus on other aspects of teaching and finding new, impactful material for my students.”
Meanwhile, Dixie Bee Elementary School teacher Krissi Dillion has been among several Vigo County teachers attending PRISM summer educational workshops, learning to use Moodle and other online programs, along with adapting several hands-on projects into lesson plans to get students more interested in science, technology and mathematics.
“[PRISM] has been beneficial in organizing information, lessons, links, and so much more. I have also utilized its lesson planning features and have taken advantage of the free lessons provided,” Dillion said.
The PRISM network has expert users willing to serve as mentors for teachers new to digital teaching as well as a number of professional development modules available as e-learning experiences.
Accounts can be established through the PRISM website. For more information or assistance contact jackson2@rose-hulman.edu, smithrn@rose-hulman.edu or carlsonp@rose-hulman.edu.
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
