Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s free AskRose Homework Help program is again here to help.
Rose-Hulman tutors are available Sunday through Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m. Eastern for tutoring sessions to help students in grades 6 through 12 by video, telephone call, email, or chat.
Tutors can be accessed via the AskRose website, AskRose.org, or by calling 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673).
The AskRose.org website also offers more than 500 resources available through videos and downloadable reference materials.
About 100 Rose-Hulman students serve as tutors during each school year after being specially selected after being recommended by faculty for their technical knowledge and ability to communicate with students of all skill and comprehension levels.
Approximately 20 tutors are available each night and they have access to textbooks and many other resources to lend assistance. The AskRose Homework Help program is certified by the National Tutoring Association.
Rather than give students the answers, AskRose tutors guide students through homework problems to help them better understand math and science concepts the way they are taught today.
Student privacy is always protected, and students are never asked for their last name or telephone number.
All AskRose Homework Help services are available at no cost to students and parents through Lilly Endowment Inc. support and financial assistance from Rose-Hulman.
AskRose Homework Help has conducted more than 750,000 tutoring sessions since starting in 1991.
— This item was supplied to the Tribune-Star by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
