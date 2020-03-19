Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s AskRose math and science tutoring helpline has extended its daytime hours Thursday and Friday, March 19-20, to help homebound middle and high school students better understand math and science homework problems from their virtual or online classes during the current coronavirus public health crisis that has led to many schools moving to an e-learning environment.
Free homework help is available from noon to 3 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) through a phone call, email or chat session. Services also are available during normal service times: Sunday through Thursday from 7-10 p.m.
Connections can be made at 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673) or the AskRose website, AskRose.org. The site also offers more than 500 resources available through videos and downloadable reference materials.
AskRose tutors may be available to help students in grades 6 through 12 on weekdays throughout the rest of the school year, depending upon tutor availability, according to AskRose Director Susan Smith Roads. Rose-Hulman students are also doing remote learning but are able to continue offering this service from their individual locations throughout the country.
“We’re currently reviewing our student tutors’ daytime online class availability to see if our AskRose services can be made available from noon to 3 p.m. after Friday, March 20,” Smith says. “We’re also looking into extending our outreach to upper elementary school students, fourth and fifth grade, with math and science questions. We want to help students affected by these challenging times continue learning essential math and science skills.”
Rather than give students answers, AskRose tutors guide students through their homework problems to help them better understand math and science concepts. Student privacy is always protected, and students are never asked for their last name or telephone number.
The service, certified by the National Tutoring Association, has conducted approximately 700,000 tutoring sessions since starting in 1991.
All AskRose services are available at no cost to students or parents through a Lilly Endowment Inc. grant and financial assistance from Rose-Hulman.
AskRose Basics:
- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology offers free math and science tutoring for students in grades 6-12. Students may call 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673) to speak with a tutor, or go to the AskRose website, AskRose.org, to interact with a tutor online or through email. Questions filed by email and other means are answered during AskRose’s hours of operation.
- Special Hours of Operation: March 19-20: Noon to 3 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. (EST)
- Regular Hours of Operation: 7-10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, through May.
- Online resources: Students and educators may access resources and educational materials at AskRose.org.
