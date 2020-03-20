In an effort to cooperate with national and state efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Hatfield Hall has rescheduled two performing arts series events originally scheduled for this spring.
Rescheduled April and May events include:
• Dailey & Vincent – rescheduled to Dec. 9, 2020
• The Oak Ridge Boys – rescheduled to Nov. 15, 2020
Hatfield Hall also announced the cancellation of student, faculty and staff performances originally scheduled for dates in April and May.
Canceled events include:
• Rose Drama Club’s production of “The Addams Family”
• Rose Bands’ spring concert
• Rose-Hulman Jazz Ensemble’s spring concert
• Rose-Hulman Symphony Orchestra’s spring concert
Tickets purchased for rescheduled events will be honored on the rescheduled show dates. If you are unable to attend on the new date, please contact the box office by April 30 for information on how to receive a refund or credit voucher for future use. No refunds will be given after April 30.
Patrons should refrain from visiting the Hatfield Hall box office in person. Contact the ticket office through email at becker@rose-hulman.edu or by phone at 812-877-8544 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
