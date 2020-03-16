Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will extend its remote instruction plans through the remainder of the spring academic quarter, college president Robert A. Coons has announced.
He issued the following statement:
"Based on the newest information gathered over the past 72 hours, and with the health and safety of our entire community our primary concern, we have made the determination that an April 19 date to resume face-to-face instruction on campus no longer appears likely. Therefore, these conditions require us to extend our remote instruction plans through the remainder of the spring academic quarter."
Full details about Rose-Hulman’s actions based on information provided by the CDC, Indiana State Department of Health, and the Vigo County Health Department, can be found at: https://www.rose-hulman.edu/about-us/community-and-public-services/health/index.html.
