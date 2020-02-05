Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has been ranked No. 20, and tops among Indiana colleges and universities, in The Princeton Review’s listing of the Best Value Colleges for 2020.
A total of 200 colleges and universities were chosen – from an initial list of 656 institutions – for offering the best Return on Investment (ROI), considering more than 40 data points covering academics, cost, financial aid, career services, graduation rates, student debt, and alumni support.
The Princeton Review issued Rose-Hulman an ROI of 95 out of a possible 99 score. Other colleges in the top 20 list included Princeton University, No. 1; Stanford University, No. 4; Harvard College, No. 8; Vanderbilt University, No. 13; Rice University, No. 14; and Duke University, No. 19.
Other Indiana colleges on the list were Wabash College, No. 26; Purdue University, No. 49, and University of Notre Dame, No. 71.
The admissions services company also studied data from its annual surveys of students attending the colleges, as well as PayScale.com surveys of alumni about their starting and mid-career salaries and job satisfaction.
Rose-Hulman also ranked in the top 20 in the following categories:
No. 3 — Best Schools for Internships.
No. 7 — Best Career Placement.
No. 18 — Best Value Colleges for Students With No Demonstrated Need.
Ninety-six percent of Rose-Hulman graduates who visited PayScale.com felt their job had a meaningful impact on the world, and reported an average starting salary of $75,000 and a mid-career salary of $135,800.
In its Rose-Hulman profile within “The Best Value Colleges” guidebook, The Princeton Review cited the college for being “one of the top undergraduate engineering schools in the country, and the job placement rate and average starting salary are amazing. The importance is set strictly on academics and employers recognize that, and the opportunities for gaining experience in your field of study are endless. Career Services brings in numerous companies to help provide jobs, co-ops, and internships to students, and sets up mock interviews, resume reviews, and numerous career and graduate school fairs to help the job hunt process run smoothly.”
The schools named as Best Value Colleges for 2020 comprise only 7% of the nation's four-year colleges, said Robert Franek, the Princeton Review's editor-in-chief, in a company press release.
"They are truly distinctive and diverse in their programs, size, region, and type, yet they are similar in three areas," Franek said. "Every school we selected offers outstanding academics, generous financial aid and/or a relative low cost of attendance, and stellar career services. We salute Rose-Hulman for these exceptional offerings and recommend it highly to college applicants and parents."
All of the information in the Best Value Colleges for 2020 is accessible there for free, with site registration, at https://www.princetonreview.com/college-rankings?rankings=top-75---best-value-colleges.
