Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has decided to postpone some events because of concerns over the coronavirus. Here is the institute's news release:
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology continues to closely monitor public health concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19). Therefore, the institute has decided to postpone the following upcoming public events:
Rose-Hulman Autonomous Vehicle Challenge, Friday, March 13
Indiana MATHCOUNTS Competition, Saturday, March 14
SPARK! Design Competition, Saturday, March 14
Alumni Awards Ceremony, Saturday, March 28
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will continue to monitor and review all campus events as public health conditions change.
More information about our actions can be found on the Rose-Hulman website at https://www.rose-hulman.edu/about-us/community-and-public-services/health/index.html. Please check that page regularly for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.