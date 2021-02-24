Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is planning an in-person, outdoor commencement ceremony on campus May 29 to present diplomas to members of the institute’s Class of 2021.
Current plans are for the ceremony to take place on Phil Brown Football Field of Cook Stadium during the morning.
Rose-Hulman hosted a virtual commencement for the Class of 2020.
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Rick Stamper, a Rose-Hulman alumnus, announced: “Commencement is a special event for our graduates and their families. It reflects the many years of hard work and sacrifice that make the day possible. We wanted to resume this important tradition once it became apparent that we could host an event under current local, state and national health and safety precautions.”
Other event details are still evolving and will be announced in the future on Rose-Hulman’s Commencement 2021 web page.
