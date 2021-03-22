Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is mourning the sudden death of Associate Dean of Innovation Bill Kline last Saturday at his home in Terre Haute.

Kline’s influence was spread across many aspects of the campus landscape – as a valued administrator, enthusiastic educator, trusted friend, and involved parent, said Robert A. Coons, Rose-Hulman president.

Kline was a three-time recipient of the college's Excellence in Service Award.

As associate dean of innovation since the summer of 2015, Kline supervised two of Rose-Hulman’s most important areas for student engagement: the Branam Innovation Center and Kremer Innovation Center.

“Bill provided encouragement, advice and mentorship to students and competition teams, along with friendly guidance and a can-do attitude to his fellow faculty and staff members,” Coons said.

Kline also was actively involved with transforming the City of Shelbyville and Shelby County through the IMPaCT economic development and STEM educational program, and helped establish Rose-Hulman’s partnership within the Kern Entrepreneurial Engineering Network.

As a professor of engineering management, Kline taught courses at the undergraduate and graduate levels on campus and online in operations, project and engineering management, along with systems and quality engineering, manufacturing systems, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

He worked with colleagues and alumni to develop the award-winning Innovation Canvas, a valuable tool for teams to develop product designs and business models.

Kline’s other previous roles on campus included serving as director of Rose-Hulman Ventures, the institute’s first dean of innovation and engagement, interim dean of faculty, interim vice president for academic affairs and associate dean for professional experiences, and interim head of the department of engineering management.

“Bill led our efforts to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship into our academic curriculum to educate students for careers in the ever-changing, high-tech world,” said Provost Rick Stamper.

Kline came to Rose-Hulman in 2003 after co-founding Montronix, a company in the global machine monitoring industry.