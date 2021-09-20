A Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology freshman has died as the result of injuries suffered in an off-campus accident that occurred Saturday.
It is with immense sadness that Rose-Hulman athletics shares that freshman Erin Canning passed away last night as a result of injuries sustained in an accident that occurred off-campus on Sat., Sept. 18.— Rose-Hulman Sports (@rhitsports) September 20, 2021
Athletics will not be posting standard weekly stories until noon Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/PmcxtFm3rx
Canning, whose hometown is listed as Pittsburgh, Penn., played on the college's soccer team and was a goalkeeper. She was an engineering design major.
"Rose-Hulman athletics extends our sincerest condolences during this incredibly difficult time to Erin's family, friends, the entire women's soccer team, and all who knew her," according to the college website.
The accident did not take place in Terre Haute.
Rose-Hulman was not releasing any additional information late Monday afternoon. "This is a significant time of sadness for the family and friends of Erin Canning. Out of respect for their privacy, we will not be commenting any further on this tragic situation," said Dale Long, director of media relations.
