A Rose-Hulman alumnus, Luis Pettengill, along with his wife and three children, are among those listed as missing following the collapse of the Champlain Tower near Miami, Florida, on Thursday morning, according to Rob Coons, Rose-Hulman president.
Coons sent an email to the Rose-Hulman community Friday.
"I am sure that we all hold out hope that Luis and his family will emerge safely from this tragedy. In the meantime, please join me in offering our support to Luis’ friends and family. Any additional information that we learn will be posted to Rose-Hulman’s alumni page: https://www.rose-hulman.edu/alumni-and-friends/index.html," Coons wrote in the email.
Pettengill, a 2007 Rose-Hulman civil engineering graduate, is married to Sophia López Moreira, the sister of Paraguay's first lady, Silvana Abdo, according to Santhana Naidu, Rose-Hulman vice president for communications and marketing.
He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta and the American Society of Civil Engineers. He played tennis and soccer his freshman year in 2003-04.
Paraguayan Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo told media that six people from the South American country are still unaccounted for after the collapse. They are López Moreira, the sister of first lady Silvana Abdo, her husband Pettengill, her three children and the family’s assistant, according to Paraguayan authorities.
President Mario Abdo’s activities were cancelled for Thursday and Friday so that he can be with his wife while she waits for word on the fate of her sister and her family, Paraguay’s government announced.
Gilmer Moreira, press director of Paraguay’s presidential palace, told the Associated Press the first lady is planning to travel to Miami, Florida, tonight on a private plane.
A total of 22 South Americans were missing in the collapse — nine from Argentina, six from Paraguay, four from Venezuela and three from Uruguay, according to officials in those countries, the Associated Press reported.
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that almost a third of the missing are foreigners, and that he’s working with the consulates of different Latin American countries to help some of the families get U.S. visas.
The Pettengill/Lopez Moreira family’s assistant was identified as Lady Luna. In Asuncion, Paraguay’s capital, her cousin Lourdes Luna said she’s a nurse and has been working with the Pettengill-López Moreira’s family for two years.
“Before leaving home she asked me for my blessing,” Juana Villalba, Lady’s mother, said to a local television channel in Paraguay. “As a mother, I have no consolation because they do not give me information about my daughter.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.