A Rockville woman was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle, head-on accident Friday afternoon on U.S. 41 in southern Parke County.
Harmony Crowder, 45, Rockville, who had to be extricated from her vehicle, was airlifted to Methodist Hospital, according to a news release from the Parke County Sheriff's Office.
The accident happened about 3 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 41 and County Road 900 south.
According to a preliminary investigation, Michael Bruce Waters, 33, of Cadillac, Michigan, was driving a pickup truck southbound on U.S. 41 and was passing a stopped vehicle and struck head-on the car driven by Crowder.
After the collision, the pickup truck rolled on its side; Waters and his passenger were able to pull themselves from the vehicle.
Crowder was trapped in her vehicle and required extrication by rescue personnel.
Michael Waters was transported by ambulance to Union Hospital in Terre Haute for internal injuries; his passenger refused treatment.
"The investigation is ongoing," according to the news release. "The case will be forwarded and charges, if any, will be determined by the Parke County prosecutor. Speed and improper passing were factors in the collision."
Those responding also included the Vigo County FACT team, Indiana State Police, Parke County EMS, Lyford Rescue, Parke County Rescue, Illiana EMS, Clinton city fire and Lifeline IU Med Helicopter.
