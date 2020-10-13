A Rockville man faces criminal charges following a 4 p.m. Sunday crash that injured two people.
Shane M. Crabtree, 32, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury.
The Parke County Sheriff's Department said Crabtree was driving a 2007 Saturn Ion westbound on U.S. 36 near Indiana 59 when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck an oncoming 1998 Dodge pickup truck head-on.
Christopher Chase, driver of the truck, and passenger Thomas Chase, were both taken by Parke County EMS to an area hospital due to their injuries.
Crabtree's bond was set at $8,000 cash only.
