A Rockville man faces criminal charges following a 4 p.m. Sunday crash that injured two people.

Shane M. Crabtree, 32, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury.

The Parke County Sheriff's Department said Crabtree was driving a 2007 Saturn Ion westbound on U.S. 36 near Indiana 59 when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck an oncoming 1998 Dodge pickup truck head-on.

Christopher Chase, driver of the truck, and passenger Thomas Chase, were both taken by Parke County EMS to an area hospital due to their injuries.

Crabtree's bond was set at $8,000 cash only.

