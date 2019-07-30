The owner or Rockville antiques store faces more than 30 theft-related charges after failing to reimburse people who had consigned items for her to sell, according to Indiana State Police.
Jill Dixon, 54, of Cayuga, owner of Timeless and Classic Antique Mall in Rockville, is charged with 34 counts of conversion, Sgt. Matt Ames said in an ISP news release.
Ames said an ISP investigation was requested by Parke County Prosecutor Steve Cevengos, who later asked a special prosecutor from Clay County to review the case.
Dixon is to appear in Parke County Circuit Court on Aug. 27 for an initial hearing.
ISP Detective Master Trooper Brian Maudlin of the Putnamville post investigated. Assisting were Rockville city police and the Parke County prosecutor’s office.
