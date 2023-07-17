Rock 'n' Roll tribute band Hairball will perform at The Mill on July 21.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via TheMillTerreHaute.com. Ticket prices are $40 for VIP standing pit, $25 VIP (seats allowed) and $15 general admission (seats allowed).
Hairball covers iconic bands such as Aerosmith, KISS, and Guns N' Roses and AC/DC, Queen and Journey.
For more information about Hairball and other live shows at The Mill, visit TheMillTerreHaute.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.