River erosion at Fairbanks Park threatens sculpture

The ornate sculpture known as Watermark Landing at Fairbanks Park is now sitting close to the banks of the Wabash River thanks to erosion.
Watermark is an artists’ collective that installed a rectangular pad of 30 stepping stones in the park in conjunction with the citywide “Year of the River” celebration in 2013.
The artwork is made up of 15 embellished stepping stones with an image specific in concept to the river, including flora, fauna, water vehicles and the industrial history of the river. Each stone is accompanied by another stone with a short text paragraph that explains the significance of the image and its relevance to the river.
“A lot of people sit on the benches next to the Watermark Landing to contemplate the history and beauty of the river,” said Watermark artist Susan Tingley. “One of [the Watermark artists’] things to do when we drop by the park is to see people — especially children — looking at the sculpture and reading about what each image represents.”
Tingley is a frequent visitor to the park and often walks her dog by Watermark Landing. She said she noticed a “landslide” next to the sculpture a couple weeks ago.
“I called the [Terre Haute] Parks Department and spoke to the maintenance supervisor, George Cesinger. He was very helpful in explaining the situation to me,” she said. “He told me that a storm sewer cover by the playground had worked loose and caused a stream of water to run across the area and into the river.”
Tingley said Cesinger assured her that the city is aware of the problem and had already been in contact with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Army Corps of Engineers.
“I know it’s a freak accident, but my fear is that since the river is so prone to flooding, that it will eventually cause erosion that would damage the sculpture,” Tingley said.
Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns, a Wabash River advocate and outdoor enthusiast who served for several years as a program specialist for the state of Indiana’s Healthy Rivers Initiative, said he’d like to see a seawall installed or, at the very least, riprap rocks put down that would extend from the bridge to the boat ramp.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said it’s highly unlikely that the city will build a seawall from the Wabash River bridge to the boat ramp. “The solution is to repair the washout,” he said
Historically, Kearns said, there was a canal cut from the depression area where the Watermark Landing is now located to where the fountain now stands that would have allowed people to store their boats. He said he has to wonder if that canal cut could be attributing to the problem.
When asked about the crumbling bank by the sculpture, Bennett said, “The issue was caused by a sewer interceptor overflow that blew a manhole cover and resulted in a temporary strong water flow that washed out and eroded the bank in that area. That has not happened anywhere else along the riverbank and no one has identified any other current issues or areas of concern. Our long-term control plan addresses sewer overflows and upcoming projects and will continue to reduce and eliminate the likelihood of this situation occurring again.”
Bennett said that after a recent inspection of the bank by several engineers, the Department of Natural Resources and the Army Corps of Engineers made an on-site inspection of the riverbank the week of the April 19. They will provide a report to the city in two weeks that will document the necessary repairs. The mayor said that initial feedback from them is that this will be treated as a “maintenance issue” which means the city will not need any special permitting and it will not require extensive work activity.
“Upon plan approval, we will simply repair the damage done by the recent sewer overflow and plant grass to restore the area,” Bennett said. “Our goal is to complete the repairs within 30 days [of plan approval].”
He said he thinks the overall condition of the riverbank along Fairbanks Park is “in pretty good shape” and still hopes the city will develop a river walk at Fairbanks Park, which would be much broader and closer to the river than the current sidewalk.
“We think we’re okay, generally speaking,” he said, referring to building a river walk on the bank, “but we need the professionals to really take a look at that,” Bennett said. “So that will be part of the Army Corps of Engineers’ part of the process, where they’ll have to work with us, to tell us what we can and can’t do. So that’s why there’s still some unknowns with this [river walk plan].”
Michele Lawson can be reached 812-231-4232 or michele.lawson@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarMichele.
