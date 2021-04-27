River erosion at Fairbanks Park threatens sculpture

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.