RHIT students, professor work on improving saliva-based COVID-19 test

Bryan Cantwell/Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologySaliva test: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology professor Michael Jo (left) is shown here with student Xingheng Lin during a team meeting in an RHIT laboratory. Jo, Lin and two other students are applying elements of machine learning, artificial intelligence and computational modeling to examine ways nanomaterials could improve the accuracy and response time of a promising saliva-based COVID-19 screening procedure created by Connecticut-based scientists.