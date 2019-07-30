Fewer international students, including those from China, means a smaller than anticipated freshman class at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
That, in turn, has prompted budget adjustments that included having to modify four positions and eliminate two, according to Mary Wade Atteberry, Rose-Hulman vice president for communications and marketing.
"We will have a smaller freshman class than projected [505 is the current count], mainly due to smaller international enrollment, particularly from China," she said in an email. Freshman enrollment will be about the same as last year, but the college had been budgeting for an increase.
Domestic enrollment remains strong, but Rose-Hulman went from an international enrollment of 81 last year to 42 for the coming year. Last year, the college had 64 Chinese students, while this year, the number will be 25.
"Those differences have a direct impact on budget," Wade Atteberry stated.
A STEM education is expensive to offer, "especially so for Rose-Hulman because of our high standards. We are dedicated to providing the personal attention, academic supports and applied experiences that differentiate us from other STEM schools and lead to the high level of success that students experience here and after they become alumni. Our foremost objective is preserving that student experience," she said.
Because personnel costs account for more than 60 percent of Rose-Hulman's operating budget, it is difficult to completely avoid personnel adjustments when reducing expenses, she said.
The changes made "have helped to address any budget uncertainty brought about by the smaller incoming class. We do not anticipate further budgetary personnel adjustments," she said.
Atteberry said she could not elaborate on the positions affected by the June restructuring "in order to protect the identities of those affected."
The international decline is not unique to Rose-Hulman, she said. "It's affecting a number of private colleges in the Midwest." She said she did not want to speculate on possible reasons.
According to a May 29 article in the Chronicle of Higher Education, an international education group warned that “harmful policies and anti-immigration rhetoric" are keeping international students from enrolling at American colleges.
"Prospective international students and their families are concerned about U.S. federal policies and rhetoric on immigration, along with apprehensions of personal safety and tense race relations," stated the report released by NAFSA: Association of International Educators.
The top reason colleges cited for declining international-student enrollment was the visa application process, including delays and denials, according to the May 29 article.
Another Chronicle article, dated June 3, stated that "in the heat of an escalating trade war, China signaled ... that it may start to steer its people away from a key American export: higher education."
China's Ministry of Education urged Chinese scholars and students to increase their assessment of the “risks” of studying in the United States, a message that comes as American universities have themselves stepped up their scrutiny of work with and in China, the article said.
The June 3 Chronicle article said, "If geopolitical tensions bring enrollment declines, university finances and America’s research prowess could take a hit."
