The Terre Haute City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
This meeting originally was to be held on Thursday (Sept. 10) and hosted electronically and streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel while members of the council and petitioners met on the Zoom videoconferencing platform.
However, after encountering several difficulties hosting the meeting, the decision was made to postpone the meeting to Tuesday evening.
Tuesday night's The meeting will be broadcast live on YouTube. The public is invited to submit comments by noon on the day of the meeting.
There are several methods to submit comments and questions. Submissions may be sent by email (Clerk@Terrehaute.In.Gov) or through the public comment form on the City’s Website (https://terrehaute.in.gov/departments/city-council/city-council-comments-and-questions-submission-form ).
All submissions must be received by noon on Tuesday.
The public may also appear at City Hall to state comments or ask questions during the meeting concerning ordinances and resolutions listed on the agenda. There will not be public comment on non-agenda items.
For comments or questions on non-agenda items, the public must submit those by email, mail, or by public comment form by noon the day of the meeting.
On Tuesday, a staff member will facilitate the process of allowing the public to speak during the meeting. The public will be allowed in the courtroom individually to speak. Once they have spoken, they will be asked to leave the building.
Only petitioners and their representatives will be allowed to remain in the courtroom. Masks or face coverings are required and the city asks everyone to maintain social distancing while in City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.