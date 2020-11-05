Republican candidates won the Vigo County offices of clerk, auditor, recorder, treasurer and two commissioner seats in unofficial election results released today.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

State representative Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, retained her seat for the 43rd district with a total of 13,147 over Republican challenger Bill Treadway, who received 9,713 votes.

In county offices,

• Democrat Dr. Janie Myers received 21,121 votes to defeat Republican Ted Lemke, who had 20,938 votes. Due to term limits, no incumbent ran.

• Incumbent Democrat treasurer Nancy Allsup lost to Republican challenger Josie Swalls-Thompson by a slim margin. Allsup received 48.44 percent of the votes to Swalls-Thompson’s 51.56 percent.

• Incumbent Democrat auditor Jim Bramble received only 19,640 votes to lose to Republican challenger Rebecca Coleman with 22,152 votes.

• Incumbent Democrat recorder Stacey Todd received only 20,413 to lose to Republican challenger Diana Winsted-Smith, who received 21,297 votes.

• Incumbent Clerk Brad Newman received 56.57 percent of the votes in the clerk’s race to win over Democrat challenger Todd Nation.

In the race for county commissioner of the second district, Republican Chris Switzer defeated Democrat Pat Goodwin by a margin of 22,376 to 20,155 votes.

In the race for county commissioner of the third district, Republican incumbent Mike Morris retained his seat with 23,355 votes to Democrat challenger Jeffrey Fisher’s 18,997 votes.

For the Vigo County Council at-large seats, three Democratic winners were selected — incumbents Donald Morris and Aaron Loudermilk, and newcomer Marie Belize-Theisz.

In the school board first district race — Amy Lore and Jacqueline Lower were the the top vote-getters. Incumbent Mel Burks was not retained.

In the school board third district race, Stacy Killion defeated incumbent Paul Lockhart with votes of 20,911 to 13,543.

This article will be updated with more results.