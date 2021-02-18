Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in District 7 of west central Indiana in the daily update from state health officials.

Five of those new cases were reported in Vigo County. One case each was reported in Clay and Vermillion counties. Parke and Sullivan counties added no new cases in the daily update, reflecting the statewide decline in coronavirus cases reported by state health officials.

Indiana COVID-19 vaccination sites The Indiana Department of Health website listing Indiana's COVID-19 vaccination sites with links and information to register to receive a vaccine.

Meanwhile, Vigo County Health Department reports its clinic remains able to vaccinate anyone scheduled this week for a COVID-19 shot.

“The weather did cause a delay in shipment,” health educator Roni Elder said of the weekly vaccine delivery. “We will not receive this week’s shipment until Monday but the state has backup plans in place to help us get through our appointments. At this time we will be able to vaccine all those who were scheduled this week and make it until the shipment arrives.”

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 786 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 652,210 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 11,854 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 29 from the previous day. Another 427 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 660 historical long-term care deaths are included in today’s long-term care dashboard. The deaths were previously included in the state totals but had not been assigned to a long-term care facility.

To date, 3,065,342 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,062,008 on Wednesday. A total of 7,650,673 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Individuals must show proof that they live or work in Indiana and meet the eligibility criteria to receive a vaccine.

As of today, 851,321 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 377,331 are fully vaccinated. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.