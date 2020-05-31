Remembering recent West Vigo grad

A vigil took place Sunday evening in the West Vigo High School parking lot, honoring the life of West Vigo class of 2020 graduate Robbie Killebrew, who was killed in an automobile accident early Sunday morning according to the Vigo County Sheriff Office.
Principal Ryan Easton along with other staff members and classmates all spoke to how kind, caring and unique Robbie was.
A moment of silence was held after the song “Believe” by Cher, one of his favorite songs, was played.
“Those of you who knew Robbie could all imagine him dancing to that,” said Easton. A moment of silence was held and school administrators stressed that they would be there for emotional support in this trying time.
