Dr. Randy Stevens was fondly remembered Friday evening in a tribute sponsored by the Vigo County Democratic Party at AMVETS Hall.

Stevens died in Malibu on Jan. 15 after a lifetime of medical service and training. He was first a combat medic during the Vietnam War, then a doctor specializing in addiction treatment throughout Vigo County, including at Hamilton Center and the Vigo County Jail. He also was an educator whose students had a perfect record of advancing their medical pursuits.

Dr. Jim Turner, one of Stevens’ closest friends, said Stevens based his life on three pillars — public service, education and leadership. Turner recalled his amazement at how many boards and committees Stevens joined, which in turn encouraged others to join the causes.

“His ethics were unquestioned,” he said. “Your project would come to fruition.

“We should be very proud that Terre Haute produced a person like Randy,” Turner concluded.

Rick Stevens, Randy’s brother, gave an impassioned speech, choking up only when he recalled some of Randy’s last words: “He said to remember him as a giver” — and here, Rick Stevens paused for several seconds — “and not the physical condition of his body.”

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse declared, “He was a visionary pioneer in bringing treatment to those incarcerated.”

David Weger performed “What a Wonderful World,” first recorded by Louis Armstrong, and a medley from Stevens’ favorite singer, Harry Chapin — “Taxi” and “Cats in the Cradle” — and Josh Groban’s “You Raise Me Up.”

Stevens last visited Terre Haute in December, when he saw Rick and his sister, Janet Foster.

“We had a going away — made signs, because we knew,” Foster said. “But it’s still a shock.”

“The signs read ‘We love you,’ ‘We care for you,’ added Rick. “He came out limping with his cane and gave a little tip with his cane, saying good-bye, and we knew that day we’d never see him again.”

Randy’s encyclopedic knowledge made him “the Internet before the Internet,” Rick said, adding with a smile, “only a little more reliable and trustworthy.”

Vigo County Democratic Party Chairman Joe Etling, who introduced the speakers, proclaimed, “I never heard anyone say anything bad about Randy Stevens.”

Well, unless being called a bad judge of paint qualifies as an insult, then Randy’s sister Foster has a story.

“He always had little jobs for me to help him, especially if his wife was out of town, we’d do little projects,” she recalled.

“He wanted me to paint the cellar in the house they had at the time. He gives me this can of paint and I said, ‘It looks like pudding — I think this paint’s really old.’ ‘Oh, no, it’s OK.’ So I start painting and all the pieces of concrete started coming up and he said, ‘Well, I guess you’re right.’” Foster laughed.

“He got new paint and we both accidentally stepped in it,” she added, laughing again.

More seriously, she said, “Randy told me before he passed away he wanted to have a celebration of life at the VFW. He was a life member and Vietnam veteran. So that’s what we got together.” She and Rick have organized a celebration of life from noon to 4 p.m. June 12 at the Terre Haute Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 972, 1111 Veterans Square.

The Democratic Party’s event Friday was an added bonus, she said.

“That was very nice of them. He was just a down-to-earth guy. A lot of accomplishments, but very down to earth.”

