Remediation has begun this morning at West Vigo Elementary, where testing last week revealed small amounts of mold in two classrooms.
District facilities staff are replacing carpet, ceiling tiles, air filters and paint and they are using 'air scrubbers,' said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, on a VCSC Facebook post.
Meanwhile, West Vigo students have returned to Sugar Creek Consolidated for school today, but will go back to their home school Wednesday. There is no school tomorrow.
Students and teachers who use the affected classrooms at West Vigo will be moved elsewhere in the building while remediation is underway this week, Riley said.
The entire building was tested last week, with two rooms showing small amounts of aspergillus/penicillium; those rooms "were slightly above the industry-standard level for aspergillus/penicillium," Riley stated Friday night.
The remediation is expected to continue this week, and students districtwide are off next week for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Riley anticipated re-testing will occur the Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday. "We'll re-test affected rooms post-remediation before students come back in [to those rooms]," he said.
An outside firm did air quality testing last week, and the same outside company will do the re-testing. The district also has made the Vigo County Health Department aware of its remediation plans, he said.
On Thursday, a few students at West Vigo Elementary complained of a cough and eye irritation, and the building was evacuated as a precaution. Over a 24-hour period, the Sugar Creek Fire Department, Vectren Energy, school facilities staff and an air quality testing firm searched West Vigo Elementary for issues.
On Friday, the results of the air quality test showed small amounts of aspergillus/penicillium in two rooms at West Vigo Elementary. The entire building was tested, but two rooms were slightly above the industry-standard.
All air indoors and outdoors contains fungal spores, according to the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. Aspergillus/penicillium is not the same as stachybotryschartarum, the black mold that has most been associated with the toxic effects of fungal exposure, according to a district news release.
West Vigo students attended school at Sugar Creek Consolidated on Friday.
The district can't specifically say the mold caused the students' symptoms, Riley said, but the classroom where students developed symptoms tested slightly above industry standard for aspergillus/penicillium. The second classroom that has the mold is directly to the south of it.
"We tested for a number of different things. This [mold] came up, so we are fixing it," he said.
