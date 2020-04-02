Terre Haute Regional Hospital today announced changes to its pay policies in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hospital leadership in a news release said Terre Haute Regional has seen a decrease in surgery and outpatient volume as a result of COVID-19, and that decrease has led to to a reduction of hours for many staff.
In response, HCA Healthcare -- Regional's parent company -- has instituted a "pandemic pay continuation policy" to help protect the financial security for front-line caregivers at all of its facilities, including in Terre Haute, the company said.
As part of that policy:
• Regional will try to re-deploy staff with reduced hours who work in clinical facilities or support areas so they can keep working.
• Those who cannot be redeployed will receive 70 percent of base pay for up to seven weeks until HCA Healthcare better understands the long-term implications of the pandemic. A similar plan is being implemented at corporate offices.
• For those working in patient care facilities who are quarantined per CDC guidelines, Regional will pay 100 percent of base pay for scheduled hours regardless of where the exposure took place.
• Workers who do not work in a patient care facility and are quarantined per CDC guidelines will be eligible for short-term disability while ill.
• HCA's senior leadership team will take a 30 percent cut in pay until the pandemic passes.
• HCA Healthcare CEO Sam Hazen will donate 100 percent of his paycheck for eight weeks to the HCA Hope Fund, and other senior leaders will make significant contributions. Board members have waived their cash compensation for the remainder of the year, allowing the company to make an additional contribution.
“This pandemic is unique and our colleagues’ concerns are real,” Nathan Vooys, Regional’s CEO, said in the news release.
"We want them to know that we will care like family, and stand with them. If we are to emerge stronger, more resilient and more capable to meet our nation’s healthcare challenges, we recognize that this cannot happen without supporting all of our colleagues in these trying times.”
Also in the announcement:
• Regional will provide scrub laundering for those who care for COVID-19 patients to help prevent potentially carrying the virus home on clothing.
• HCA is is working with major hotel chains to provide free housing for caregivers to COVID-19 patients who prefer not to go home to loved ones after their shift.
• Other benefits and programs already in place include options for child or elder care, free Doctors on Demand telemedicine to assist those who cannot get in to see their regular provider, HCA Hope Fund grants for colleagues with financial needs, and emotional support and counseling services.
