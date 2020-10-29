Dr. Darren Brucken, hospitalist at Terre Haute Regional Hospital and Vigo County's health commissioner, has been honored with a statewide award.

Brucken was honored with the Douglas J. Leonard Indiana Caregiver of the Year Award at the Indiana Hospital Association 2020 Annual Meeting, which was held virtually today.

The award recognizes an individual in the health care industry whose performance in the delivery of care is considered exemplary by patients and peers.

Brucken, a family medicine physician, has served as the medical director of Terre Haute Regional Hospital’s hospitalist medicine service for several years. During that time, he has demonstrated an unparalleled dedication to his patients, the hospital, and the community, according to a news release from the IHA.

In a 2020 medical staff survey, colleagues recognized Brucken for his expertise, communication and feedback, and his ability to see patients in a timely manner. His fellow physicians also gave high marks to the hospitalist program he oversees, which ranked at the 94th percentile nationwide.

Brucken also serves as the Vigo County medical officer. The responsibilities and requirements of that role have changed substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dr. Brucken has been at the forefront of his community’ fight against the disease and he has participated in countless interviews, phone calls, in-person education sessions, social media campaigns, and various other requests for his time and expertise to support the Terre Haute and the region,” said IHA President Brian Tabor. “Dr. Brucken has worked countless hours to sustain a strong response in Vigo County, based on scientific data and adherence to state and federal guidelines.”

As a founding member of Passion, Initiative, Need, Knowledge (P.I.N.K.) of Terre Haute, Brucken works in the community to help those affected by breast cancer.

P.I.N.K. is a non-profit organization that helps fulfill the everyday, unmet needs of those with breast cancer. Brucken was inspired to start P.I.N.K after the unfortunate death of close friend and patient Amy Bagnoche.

Through its fundraising efforts, P.I.N.K has helped thousands of people in the Wabash Valley deal with the unexpected hardships that frequently come with caring for someone with breast cancer.