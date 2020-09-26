Regional Hospital leverages its HCA affiliation

Many know Terre Haute Regional Hospital simply as Terre Haute’s south side hospital, but may not realize the affiliation with the country’s largest healthcare system.
As part of HCA Healthcare, Terre Haute Regional is just one of 185 hospitals in 21 states. With 230,000 employees, the organization is ranked No. 67 in the Fortune 500.
Affiliation with HCA offers many benefits in daily operations, but the resources available during the midst of a pandemic has allowed the hospital access to emerge as a leader in the response to COVID-19.
As early as February, Regional leaders began preparation. Best practices for logistics and access control were shared across the company, and began to be implemented locally in early March in advance of active COVID cases in Vigo County. Having access to such simple things like pre-prepared signage in multiple languages, and experiences from facilities around the country, helped Terre Haute Regional Hospital prepare.
HCA’s response can be grouped into five categories:
Support for employees
• Adequate PPE including universal masking which was put in place prior to CDC guidance
• Quarantine Pay at 100% of base pay
• Pandemic Pay at 70% of base pay for employees in care settings with reduced hours.
• Hotels for caregivers who preferred not to go home after treating COVID-19 patients
• Synthesized guidance and recommendations from CDC and other authorities into a single website
• Launched NurseCare, offering free confidential access 24/7 to counselors for all hospital-based nurses.
Support for patients
• One of the first health systems to restrict visitor access in order to create a safe environment for our patients
• Deployed technology so families could visit patients virtually
• Implemented increased flexibility for patient payments, including deferred or modified payments
• Created a Patient Benefit Advisor hotline to answer questions from recently unemployed patients, and to offer assistance in applying for insurance coverage options
Support for physicians
• Adequate PPE as they treat patients in our facilities
• Established HCA CARES that provides education to physicians regarding the CARES Act, including a website and hotline, for COVID-19 purposes as permitted by federal waivers
• A safe environment to restart their procedures
• Created intubation teams to minimize exposure and preserve PPE
• Support for our community:
• Private-Public Partnerships to serve the greater good including a lead role in the Dynamic Ventilator Reserve established by the American Hospital Association and the federal government
• Clinical Trials for COVID-19 research through HCA Healthcare’s Research Institute
Leveraging of HCA Healthcare’s data science team to partner with Google Cloud and SADA to develop a data portal to help communities respond to COVID-19
• Partnership with state and local agencies to assist with community testing.
Leveraging scale
• Supply chain management with dynamic inventory management that allowed universal masking and optimum ventilator usage
• Applied learning from first-impacted facilities to all others in near real time
• Ability to move resources from market to market as surge moved
Laboratory services
• Prioritized testing for inpatients and employees
• Partnership with multiple labs for redundant capabilities
• Agile technology projects that enabled quick response to COVID-19
• Robust Telehealth capabilities
• Numerous data feeds, reports and technical interfaces
The affiliation with HCA began in 1973 when the organization purchased St. Anthony’s Hospital. To better reflect the hospital’s mission as a regional facility, the hospital was renamed Terre Haute Regional Hospital in 1975, and relocated into a newly-built five-story complex in 1979. To this day, we live our mission: Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.
— This article was supplied to the Tribune-Star by Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
