Effective immediately, Terre Haute Regional Hospital is implementing visitor restrictions because of increases in COVID-19 infections, according to Ann Marie Foote, hospital director of marketing/communications.
"We will continue evaluating our policies and actions to protect healthcare workers, patients, visitors, and our communities as conditions change. The best way for community members to support healthcare workers and help end this pandemic is to get a vaccine," she stated.
The changes, effective Wednesday, are as follows:
• Patients (including ER patients) are limited to one adult visitor (age 16+) at a time from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Laboring mothers are allowed two (2) adult visitors (age 16+) for the duration of labor.
• Post-partum patients are limited to two adult visitors (age 16+) during daylight hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and one adult visitor overnight.
• Neonatal (NICU) and pediatric patients will be allowed one adult visitor at a time during the day and one legal guardian overnight.
• COVID-19 patients are not allowed visitors for the safety of the patient and visitors.
• Patient with disabilities who require assistance because of such disability are allowed one support person per day for the duration of their stay.
• Overnight patients are limited to one adult visitor in the following areas:
Pediatrics, NICU, laboring mothers, post-partum patients, pre/post surgery patient advocates, end of life, confused and/or anxious patients, designated support person for patients with a disability.
Exceptions may be made for extenuating circumstances after consultation with the administrator on call.
Hospital staff will pre-screen all visitors (using standard pre-screening questions). All visitors will be required to wear a mask and identification indicating they have been screened.
Individuals with respiratory symptoms or other risk factors for COVID-19, such as exposure, will be asked to refrain from visiting.
Visitors will be asked to refrain from visiting and to instead utilize alternative communication methods with patients who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19.
To see the latest visitation policy in full, please visit: short.url/aBcXyZ
