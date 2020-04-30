Positive cases of COVID-19 in the area grew in the last 24 hours according to data released today by the Indiana State Department of Health.

District 7, which includes Vigo, Parke, Vermillion, Clay, Sullivan, Greene, Owen and Putnam counties, added eight cases total.

Clay County added one new case for a total of 20, with one death. Vigo County remains at 64 total cases with six deaths. Sullivan remains at 16, Parke at 12 and Vermillion at seven confirmed cases.

Putnam County is at 66 positive cases with four deaths. Owen County is at 23 cases with one death. Greene County has seen 56 cases with six deaths.

In an update on the Vigo Health Department website, Union Health reports testing 848 patients with 744 negative results and 85 positive results. The hospital currently has 38 patients admitted for COVID-19 symptoms, but 33 have tested negative with only four positive cases.

ISDH today announced that 669 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 17,835 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

A total of 1,007 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 43 over the previous day following the removal of one duplication. Another 107 probable deaths have been reported. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 94,998 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 91,550 on Wednesday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 238. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (33), Cass (40), Delaware (17), Elkhart (10), Hamilton (10), Jackson (10), Johnson (16), Lake (60), Madison (14), Montgomery (27), Morgan (12), Orange (12) and St. Joseph (14). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.