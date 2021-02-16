Red status for Vigo, Vermillion, Parke and Sullivan counties has restricted travel to emergency services today.
“Unless you have a capable vehicle, you’re going to get stuck. It’s deceiving,” Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns said of road conditions today as he inspected local roads.
County highway trucks are focusing on major roads after about 12 inches of snow was dumped on the Wabash Valley during the past 24 hours. High winds and drifting snow means continuous hazards for motorists.
Chief Deputy Steve Meng of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to 20 assist motorist calls for vehicles stuck in snow, 10 slide-offs, and four vehicle crashes.
“Main roads are mostly cleared off but slick,” Meng said. “Secondary roads are not good at all. Very heavy snow. Several people stuck.”
Kearns said the morning sun and people staying off the roads is helping county highway crews get the roads cleared.
The county has 860 miles of roads.
“I’ve heard of slide-offs in so many areas,” Kearns said.
County officials will meet later today to discuss the travel advisory status, he said.
Meanwhile, the Vigo County Library has announced that its facilities will be closed today due to the weather and travel advisory.
The St. Benedict Soup Kitchen at Ninth and Walnut is also closed today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.