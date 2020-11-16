A recommendation on the Vigo County School Corp.’s health/sex education curriculum is in a holding pattern.

At Monday night’s board meeting, Rob Haworth withdrew from the agenda his plan to present a recommendation. No board action had been planned.

Instead, Haworth said he plans to take additional input he’s heard from board members, sex ed committee members and the public to make some revisions to his recommendation.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

The written recommendations were made available to the public however, and involved three options for students and families:

• Opt out of sex education.

• All sex education would be delivered by VCSC teachers using VCSC curriculum.

• Students could opt-in to the CPR program, which would be in addition to the regular sex ed program taught by VCSC teachers.

In the past, students in grades 6-9 automatically received the week-long CPR enrichment program offered by the Terre Haute Crisis Pregnancy Center, unless families specifically choose to opt out.

CPR has drawn much controversy this past year by critics who say it isn’t medically accurate and it is not inclusive of the LGBTQ community.

After Monday’s meeting, Haworth told reporters he hasn’t had sufficient time to work with the sex ed committee related to the recommendations, in part because of the demands of the COVID pandemic.

“We always want to try to be listeners,” he said.

He said he heard some things Monday he believes could add to the recommendation and make it stronger. Haworth hopes to “make the recommendation the best it can possibly be,” he said.

In the end, he said, “I think we should be looking for what’s in the best interest of the student.”

Earlier Monday, Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, emphasized that CPR “hasn't been and isn't the VCSC’s sole sex ed curriculum. It is a week long enrichment program on top of existing sex ed.”

The administration proposal, not presented Monday, also indicated the district plans to do more to address inclusion and the LGBTQ community.

“As our sex education curriculum focuses on delivering Indiana state standards, our efforts in diversity, inclusion, and civility will investigate ways that all families and students can find themselves within those standards and help teachers recognize how to meet students where they are,” the written proposal stated.

The district will create a district-wide strategic plan for diversity, inclusion, and civility.

“We can and will strive to be a more welcoming place for all students,” the proposal said. Another goal is inclusion of diverse people through hiring practices and representation on curriculum committees.

The CPR program has generated controversy and discussion for more than a year.

Supporters cite its value in instructing young people about decisions on relationships and safe dating. Its core message is that postponing sexual activity until marriage "is the healthiest choice."

Critics say the state mandate for an abstinence-based curriculum does not preclude additional information to provide age-appropriate, medically accurate instruction on topics such as sexually transmitted diseases. They also say the curriculum should address the LGBT community and those with disabilities. Some students have said CPR has been presented in a way that causes shame.

In the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, more than a dozen people addressed the board, most opposed to the CPR program.

Critic Ruth Fairbanks stated that CPR “is not an acceptable curriculum in our public schools” and it should be off the table.

Robin Danek, lecturer at the IU School of Medicine in Terre Haute, said CPR “has no health framework” and is not evidence-based. She suggested another abstinence based curriculum for the district to review.

Another speaker said many in the community, students and parents, appreciate the CPR program and want it to continue. “The majority of parents want you to stay within your elected boundaries,” she told the board.

CPR representatives say they want to work with the school district regarding suggested revisions to the curriculum.

Otter Creek Renovations

The board also conducted a hearing on a proposed renovation/addition project at Otter Creek Middle School.

The project’s estimated cost is $10 million. It would add an auxiliary gym, and other additions would benefit the music program and cafeteria area. Otter Creek is the only middle school without an auxiliary gym.

The project would be funded with a general obligation bond. There would be no increase in the debt service tax rate because of other bond issues being paid off.