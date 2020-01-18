A motorist drove into a rain-filled ditch late Friday prompting a water rescue response by Honey Creek firefighters.
Public information officer Josh Sittler said the motorist reported having trouble seeing through his windshield before he drove into the water along the Walmart parking lot on South U.S. 41 just prior to midnight.
When firefighters arrived, Sittler said, the driver was already out of the car, but the passenger began having a medical emergency and was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
The driver reported his windshield wipers were not working well, so he couldn’t see well in the rain.
“There’s a lot of water standing due to the rains, probably more than people realize,” Sittler said. “We may still have some local flooding. I noticed on my way to work that some roads that were fine yesterday now have water on them.”
Because of the possibility of flooded roads, motorists are advised to take more time to get to their destinations, not to drive through water standing on roads, and not to drive around high water or road closed signs.
