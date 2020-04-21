Pyrolyx USA Indiana, a carbon manufacturing plant, has notified regulators it is defaulting on its municipal bond issued by the city of Terre Haute, attributing its action to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bond non-payment related default was disclosed earlier this month to the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). That board is a regulating body that creates rules and policies for investment firms and banks in the issuing and sale of municipal bonds, notes and other municipal securities.

Steve Witt, head of the city's Redevelopment Department and president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation, said the city on Tuesday filed a “Market Notice From the City of Terre Haute, Indiana" with the MSRB.

"In an effort to increase transparency related to the bonds and related financing documents, the city seeks to clarify that the bonds were issued as a conduit financing, the city did not pledge any revenues of the city for the repayment of the bonds, and the city is not required or authorized to use any revenues of the city for the repayment of the bonds," the filing states.

Mayor Duke Bennett said that filing is the only statement the city has on the issue.

Pyrolyx stated on March 23 it had temporarily shuttered its Terre Haute plant and a facility in Stegelitz, Germany, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. On April 3, the company announced its shutdown in Terre Haute would continue following Gov. Eric Holcomb's initial stay-at-home order. The governor has since extended that order to May 1.

Pyrolyx in August 2017 closed on $30.18 million of Economic Development Solid Waste Facility Revenue Bonds used to construct its plant in Terre Haute. The company in 2019 completed a 66,000 square feet, three-level plant at 4150 E. Steelton Ave., which the company touted as the largest facility of its kind in the world.

"Because of the uncertain nature of the COVID-19 pandemic public health emergency, Pyrolyx does not currently know when manufacturing will be allowed to resume at its Terre Haute facility," Thomas Reed, manager of Pyrolyx USA Indiana LLC said in the company's statement this month to the MSRB.

"As a result thereof, until the date at least 60 days after Pyrolyx resumes substantial operations at its Terre Haute facility, Pyrolyx will be unable to make any loan payments as required under the loan agreement, dated Aug. 1, 2017," Reed said in the statement.

The delay "could materially adversely affect the payment of the principal of and interest on the bonds, when due. Moreover, Pyrolyx cannot predict the effect of COVID-19 pandemic public health emergency, will have on its finances or operations, including, but not limited to, making its loan payments in accordance with the terms of the loan agreement, even if and when its Terre Haute facility resume substantial operations," Reed said in the statement.

Pyrolyx filed its notice of non-payment related default notice to the MSRB on April 6.

On April 14, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board released this statement:

"Last week, we saw what we believe is the first disclosure identifying a pending bond default due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, this is likely not the last of this category of filing (Non-payment Related Default).

"Event notices tend to be a lagging indicator as they must be filed within 10 days of the triggering event. As more states and municipalities experience fiscal distress due to the near-total shut down of their economies, we would expect to see an increase in the number of material event notices for reserve fund drawdowns and missed bond payments like we saw in our disclosure report these past three weeks," the MSRB said.

Leah Szarek, director of communications for the MSRB, on Tuesday said the board this week has received two notices filed for the first time for the "Principal/Interest Payment Delinquency" category.

"These are similar to default but with agreements/workouts in place for payment," Szarek said.

One was an agreement for UMB Bank N.A, with the Massachusetts Development Finance Agency for health care facility revenue bonds issued for an AdventCare project. The second was for the Young Men’s Christian Association of Topeka, Kansas, that restructures payment for industrial revenue bonds as revenue of YMCA's recreational health facility has been significantly reduced, as well as the revenue from the family based services.

Contacted Tuesday, Reed told the Tribune-Star that, "because of the COVID-19 related shut-downs and the uncertainty it created with regards to the short-term outlook of our business we felt it prudent to notify the bond investors of the situation.

"Like many companies right now, we are in discussions with the bond investors with regards to payment schedules and other terms," Reed said Tuesday.

"As a company, we are looking carefully at how industrial activity and demand will recover over the next several months as the stay at home orders are modified and hopefully eventually lifted. These events have been very difficult for businesses like ours who are in the process of starting up facilities," Reed said.

While not part of the MSRB filing, the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission, and then the Terre Haute City Council in January approved the issuance of conduit bonds up to a maximum of $70 million for Pyrolyx's proposed second plant. However, Pyrolyx as of late January had not closed on a sale of those bonds.

Prior to that, in December, 2019, Zeppelin Systems USA filed a lawsuit arguing Pyrolyx still owes that company more than $5.5 million and contended Pyrolyx failed to perform a timely hazardous area classification that delayed work. It also said Pyrolyx lacked a complete functional description for equipment Zeppelin supplied for the project. A mechanics lien was also filed against Pyrolyx.

In February, Pyrolyx filed it's own lawsuit claiming Zeppelin severely understated the cost and complexity of the Terre Haute project to Pyrolyx and misrepresented its intentions and capabilities to complete the project on time.

Pyrolyx converts scrap, recycled tires into recovered carbon black for re-use in the rubber and plastics industries. The company in 2019 also closed on a $4.5 million deal to acquire the assets of the J&R Recycling plant in Newport, about 30 miles north of Terre Haute, to supply tires to its Terre Haute plant.

