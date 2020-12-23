Putnam County Prosecutor Timothy Bookwalter has been appointed as special prosecutor to review an FBI report involving a September arrest by Terre Haute police.
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt requested appointment of a special prosecutor involving a battery report by Indiana State Police. He cited the possibility of a conflict of interest or the appearance of conflict in asking Vigo Superior Court 6 for appointment of an outside attorney.
The order issued Tuesday by Judge Michael Lewis directs the matter be forwarded to Bookwalter for review.
The arrest in question came after a Sept. 20 gunfire incident and police pursuit that involved officers from city police, Vigo County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police.
Allegations of excessive force were made in the arrest, and a related incident of battery among police officers also was reported.
On Tuesday evening, city police chief Shawn Keen said two of the three officers placed on administrative leave in the matter, Brian Hall and Daniel Johnson, were cleared and returned to regular duty.
A third officer on leave, Justin Gant, was cleared of excessive force but is returned to administrative duty pending the review of other aspects of the case by the special prosecutor, the chief said.
Sources have told the Tribune-Star a physical altercation between Terre Haute and Indiana State Police officers at the scene of the arrest is at least part of the basis for complaints of improper conduct.
Because of the presence of city police officers, state troopers and county deputies at the arrest in question, Modesitt asked the FBI to do the external investigation to avoid any appearance of conflict of interest.
City, state and county police all have declined to discuss specifics.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
