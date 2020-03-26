INDIANAPOLIS — One death in Putnam County has been attributed to COVID-19 in the daily update released this morning by the Indiana State Department of Health.
The number of confirmed cases remains the same in Vigo County (3) and Sullivan County (1), and no cases have been reported in Vermillion, Parke or Clay counties.
ISDH announced today that an additional 170 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 645 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total. Seventeen Hoosiers have died.
A total of 4,651 tests have been reported to ISDH to date, up from 3,356 on Wednesday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 67, while Hamilton, Johnson and Lake counties each had 12. The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.