In the Wabash Valley, it seems voters either like Trump a lot or equally dislike him and there’s not a lot of common ground.

Jeffrey Aitken, who calls himself a conservative independent, likes President Donald Trump more now than when he voted for him in 2016.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Citing a host of accomplishments like the president’s tax overhaul of 2017, the scrapping of the Iran Nuclear Deal and handling of North Korea and its nuclear ambitions, Aitken said Trump has accomplished more in the past three years then any president of recent memory.

“He’s done so much more than any president I’ve been alive to witness,” Aitken said. “And so I don’t care if he doesn’t release his tax returns.”

While the 66-year-old retiree considers himself independent, he said there was nothing independent about the U.S. House impeaching Trump and forcing into an impeachment trial in the Senate.

He said House Democrats played politics with the facts and tried to guilt the American public into thinking the president had done something wrong.

“[Nancy] Pelosi and [Chuck] Schumer preach the anti-facts of what’s going on. It was an unconstitutional, illegal impeachment,” he said.

Looking ahead to the 2020 general election, Aitken said there’s not a Democrat in the field that inspires him enough to vote against Trump. He said the Democratic Party is making a mistake in leaning into a Joe Biden candidacy.

“The Democrat Party is looking at him as some great white hope,” Aitken said. “But how many times have you heard on the news that Biden said 150 million people died [as a result of gun violence]?

“They don’t play that over and over. They called on psychiatrists to analyze Trump and to say he was crazy. But Biden calls Tuesday Thursday, his wife by his daughters name and the line about the gun violence. And he’s doing this every time he opens his mouth.”

And while he’s no fan of Biden, he said Bernie Sanders’ brand of progressive socialism would bring about the end of constitutional freedoms as they’re known today, Aitken said.

Trump, by contrast, is an open book unburdened by the need to be politically correct, Aitken said.

“Look, I understand that Trump is not a regular guy, but he is the most unafraid to say what is on his heart than any president we’ve ever had. Except maybe [Abraham] Lincoln,” Aitken said.

“This country can’t be all things to all people, it just can’t,” Aitken said. “But people want to get mad when Trump talks about a border wall, or further vetting people coming in from other countries.”

A loyal Democrat weighs in

Adrean Wells remembers who she voted for in her first presidential election: Jimmy Carter.

“I guess you can say just by my nature I have always leaned Democrat,” she said. “I liked at lot of Carter’s policies then because they were inclusive. Everyone was important,” Wells said.

Wells describes President Donald Trump as just the opposite: divisive.

“I don’t care for the way he divides people and uses his position to bully people,” Wells said, especially “when he refers to African American women,” pointing to Trump’s attacks on social media insulting the intelligence of people such as Congresswoman Maxine Waters of California.

That said, Wells said she remembers “all of [Trump’s] bankruptcies” and that Trump received several military draft deferments.

“He is the perfect example of the Vietnam War. If you had the means, you didn’t fight, and if you didn’t have the means, you fought. He had the means. He literally ran away [from the draft],” Wells said. “I don’t like people who don’t carry a fair share of the load,” she said.

Wells said she plans to again vote Democrat, regardless of the party’s final candidate. It’s a vote against an impeached president.

Wells said she thinks the U.S. House of Representatives “was correct,” to vote for impeachment, saying the president should not have used a threat of pulling U.S. funds from Ukraine for a political advantage.

“I was really disappointed in that,” Wells said of Trump.

Yet, she is even more disappointed in the U.S. Senate for not convicting the president. “I think history will judge them very harshly,” she said of the Senate.

Wells, 63, was born in Danville, Illinois, but her family moved to Terre Haute in 1972 when she was 15. She graduated from Terre Haute South Vigo High School. In 1993, she graduated from Indiana State University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She previously worked at the former Pillsbury plant in Seelyville for about 17 years and later worked for the Indiana State Board of Accounts for 16 years. She currently is a deputy treasurer in the Vigo County Treasurer’s office.

Wells said she would like to see a candidate who can reach across the political aisle in the U.S. House Eighth District, a seat now held by incumbent Republican Rep. Larry Bucshon.

“I still look at some things that Rep. Bucshon said during his first campaign. I felt is was “us or them,” like a fear mongering thing. I was unhappy with the tone, but I have been unhappy with the tone of a lot of campaigns” since 2010, Wells said.

Local Democrat, but presidential Republican

Maynard Lewis Sr., for instance, considers himself a Democrat — at least when it comes to local and state elections.

But he’s been voting Republican for presidential candidates since 1984, and he’s staying with Donald Trump.

“I am a Democrat, but depending on who is running, I will vote for the best person in the fall,” he said.

And Lewis has issues with how the Democratic ballot for the fall appears to be shaping up.

“Joe Biden is considered to be a moderate, but look at all the people he has around him,” Lewis said. “He is announcing perhaps he will have John Kerry in his cabinet.”

Lewis, 62, was born in Terre Haute. He is a 1975 graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School, and obtained an associates degree in auto mechanics from Ivy Tech College in 1982. He has worked at Taghleef Industries, and under prior company owners such as Hercules and AET, for the past 31 years.

As Lewis talked at his home on the city’s east side, political news updates were broadcast on a television in a nearby room. Lewis said he tries to keep up to date on politics.

Lewis also said he supports Larry Bucshon for re-election to Indiana’s Eighth Congressional District for the same reasons he supports Trump.

“Bucshon is on the national level, and I think Republicans nationally are doing what I like, which is trying to keep the economy going,” Lewis said, adding he is moving closer to retirement.

Impeaching President Trump, Lewis said, “was definitely the wrong thing to do because we find out it was all predicated upon the Steele dossier which was a lie,” Lewis said.

On health care, Lewis said he prefers the current health care system as it allows quicker access to medical procedures and physicians.

“If we had the type of health care that foreign countries have, I would be retired today, as I am working now for insurance. On the other hand, if we did have that type of health care, would they give me any of it because of physical conditions I have?” he said.

“True enough the country has problems, but I say it is not as bad as some would have you believe,” Lewis said.