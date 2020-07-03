Pulse of the Voters: Good times gone, crisis issues face voters

With four months to go until divided America decides the presidential race, voters in the heartland are focused on an economy in trouble, the unending coronavirus pandemic and protests over racial injustice.

That triad of concerns emerged as top of the mind issues in CNHI’s periodic “Pulse of the Voters” project that features conversations with people from that broad north-south swath of the country that played a pivotal role in electing Republican President Donald Trump in 2016.

Voter sentiment during April, May and June ranged from continued hard loyalty to Trump in traditional red states to some shifting of support to Democrat Joe Biden in battleground Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio and Iowa.

CNHI newspapers have recorded voter moods in Rust Belt, Midwest and Southern states since early in Trump’s term. They’ve talked to local people about their concerns, how they feel about the direction of the country, and what issues will matter most when they cast their ballots on Nov. 3.

Russian election interference, impeachment, health care, immigration, gun laws, abortion, tariffs and other contentious issues framed the conversation until this year.

Now, in general, voters who embrace Trump point to his economic accomplishments prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Those who dislike the president criticize his handling of the pandemic and the nationwide protests in response to the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

Interviews also turned up voters who are not comfortable with either Trump or former Vice President Biden.

“I don’t have a high opinion of either one of them,” said Lacey Vilandry, 25, of Princeton, West Virginia.

“They don’t really have the best track record for people of color,” she added.

She described as “dreadful” Trump’s response to protests for police reform.

Kathryn King, 19, who will vote for the first time, feels similarly. As a Black woman, she actively participated in the Black Lives Matter protests in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. But she’s not all that excited about Biden, citing concern with a former Senate staffer’s accusation he sexually assaulted her 30 years ago.

“It’s important that we have a leader who is on the right side of history,” said King.

Not sold on Biden

Despite state polls showing native son Biden with a comfortable lead among registered voters in Pennsylvania, Bonnie Feaster of Sunbury isn’t buying the findings with more than 120 days left in the campaign.

She gets upset when people blame Trump for the spread of coronavirus in the United States, saying the rebuke results from public panic. She said the H1N1 virus pandemic in 2009 was similar in nature and no frenzy of fear occurred then.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“It is mass hysteria now,” said Feaster. “Why? Because they (Democrats) are trying to get Trump out of office and it’s not going to work.”

Marshall Maguire, chairman of the Republican Town Committee, in Salisbury, Massachusetts, believes Biden’s strategy is to stay off-stage for as long as possible.

“Most of the time this guy comes across as a blithering idiot, and this is why they pushed this virus so strongly, it takes the campaign off the road,” he said. “So nobody can go out there and get to know Biden because if he was out there on the road, he would be on TV every single day and he would be gone.”

Other voters found the president’s management of the COVID-19 virus problematic. State polls in Michigan, Ohio and Iowa also show Trump losing ground to Biden, mainly because of the president’s mixed messages on the virus and his response to the growing outcry for criminal justice reform. All three states went for Trump in 2016.

Pollsters agree it is too early to count on Biden holding a big lead in states like Wisconsin and Michigan. Both campaigns are impeded by the pandemic, and undecided voters normally don’t settle on a candidate until after Labor Day, when they begin to pay closer attention to policies and promises.

Law enforcement

Donald Bailey of Traverse City, Michigan said he’s uneasy about the long-term effects of proposals to defund police departments as a remedy for “bad apple” cops. He spent 31 years with the Michigan State Police before retiring three years ago, and fears gutting police budgets will deter “good apples” from becoming officers.

A better answer, he added, is improving hiring and training processes, cautioning even that won’t totally eliminate misconduct.

“Every law enforcement agency is made up of human beings, and there are going to be some people who do the wrong thing,” said Bailey. “You’re never going to get away from that.”

Charles Comber, 32, is a transgender voter and owner of a tattoo studio in Traverse City. He doesn’t belong to a political party but expects to support Biden based on issues of equality and civil rights.

“I just got my driver’s license the other day,” said Comber. “I have been Charlie for years and yet they said I have an invalid license. The unemployment office couldn’t identify me. It’s everyday things like that.”

In Iowa, Joel Butz paused his lunch at a picnic table beside the Mississippi River to inform the Clinton Herald he’s a registered Democrat but votes independently in major elections.

He didn’t say who he voted for in 2016 when Iowa went big for Trump. He did express displeasure with the president’s response to the virus pandemic, saying the country was “very poorly prepared” to deal with it at the outset. He also objects to police “using deadly force.”

In neighboring Minnesota, Shannon Helget of New Ulm speaks candidly about her dislike of Trump, describing his presidency as a “train wreck.” Even so, she added, Biden and the Democrats need to press their case for change throughout the heartland if they expect to win.

Trump’s 2016 election victory, she said, “revealed what percentage of the population is unhappy. That’s important. It is like the underbelly of America. That has to be addressed.”

Bill Ketter is the senior vice president of news for CNHI. Contact him at wketter@cnhi.com.