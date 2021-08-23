Public debate continued Monday over required masking in the Vigo County School Corp., but a policy approved by the board Aug. 9 remains in place.
Superintendent Rob Haworth recommended the board maintain current policy, which required no board action. There also was no board discussion on the issue.
The meeting did have more school security than usual.
Under the current policy, masks are required for grades Pre-K through 6, and while also required for grades 7-12, there is more flexibility in those grades, including an option to remove masks during forward-facing instruction. The goal is "keeping schools open so children can learn and families can go to work," Haworth said.
As of Monday, Haworth reported the district had 48 positive student cases and 188 on quarantine; not all of the students who are positive have had contact with school. While quarantines have increased, masking appears to be a good mitigation strategy and is keeping quarantine numbers from becoming disruptive, he said.
He also reported 12 active staff cases and 16 on quarantine. Those numbers have remained consistent so far and "are promising," Haworth said. Last year's numbers were much higher.
Prior to public comment on the issue, board president Jackie Lower once again asked speakers, and the audience, to be respectful of each other, those watching online and the school board. She said if the meeting got out of control, or "a little unruly," the meeting would end.
Of eight speakers, five supported the board's current policy requiring masks and three were opposed. One of the speakers opposed to required masking, Josh Holt, said a petition is being circulated that seeks to change the policy so it would be up to parents. "Legal actions must be taken," he said. He also told the audience, "Register to vote."
Speaker Matthew Harvey asked the board, "Do masks really work or is it just for optics?" Requiring students to wear masks "is almost like you're putting a muzzle on them" and teaching them to be afraid. He also believes it hampers learning, especially for younger children.
Christina Edwards said she's happy to have her middle school student back in school and he's performing better academically than last year. But she opposed required masking.
"Nobody wants their kid sick," she said after the meeting. But she doesn't believe masking is healthy for children and she doesn't believe it's good for them mentally.
Meanwhile, several speakers expressed support for required masking, including South Vigo junior Nathan Hawkins. He's been masking for more than a year "and I hardly notice it anymore," he said. Students are already being quarantined because of COVID and no one wants a return to last year's A/B scheduling and online learning.
"Science has shown masking does work to prevent the spread of COVID," Hawkins said. "It is not an infringement on anyone's freedom."
Margaret Hurdlik told the board, "I'm so grateful for the masking policy." The board chose to put science and the educational welfare of children first, she said. Many who favor required masking don't want to attend board meetings because they don't want to be in a crowded board room with people who are unmasked and may not be vaccinated, she said.
Retired teacher Kelly Dumas, whose adult children are teachers, said a mask is a small price to pay for the safety of children. "It's also important our children receive the best education possible." She urged the board to continue the mask mandate for the health and wellbeing of the community.
Lisa Stallings, a Sister of Providence, also supports required masking in schools. The Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods "have a very frail population." In the last year, the congregation lost five sisters to COVID; another six recovered from COVID but then died because of their diminished condition.
"We feel strongly about masking," she said.
While the sisters don't have children or grandchildren in VCSC schools, "We have staff who do," Stallings said. The sisters are concerned about COVID transmission as well as breakthrough infections.
After the meeting, Haworth said the goal is to maintain in person learning, and "we believe masking is helping us to keep student and staff quarantines low," which enables that in-person learning to continue. He also pointed out school has only been in session one week.
During the meeting, Haworth said he has convened a new COVID-19 advisory group that includes a wide range of community medical professionals to advise the district on its COVID policies, including masking.
The group met recently and recommended the school district maintain its school re-entry policy as it is.
As VCSC makes changes to its COVID-19 plan moving forward, the new advisory group will review COVID data and come to a consensus about the VCSC plan the week before each school board meeting.
That consensus will inform Haworth’s recommendation to the school board, which he will share with the community the Friday before each board meeting. He will then present that recommendation to the board at its meeting. If a change is needed, the board will consider a vote.
