Criminal charges are expected to be filed next week in connection with a person who failed to comply with a health officer's investigation of a crime.
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt on Thursday said the public should comply with health officers investigating a carrier of a dangerous communicable disease, such as COVID-19.
Failure to comply could resident in a Class B misdemeanor charge.
Also, knowingly providing false information to the investigator could result in a Class A misdemeanor charge of false informing, or a Level 6 felony charge of obstruction of justice.
“It is important that people provide truthful and complete information to the health inspectors so they can properly do their job,” Modesitt said in a news release. “Their investigations are done to learn who may have been exposed, and to follow up with those that may have had direct exposure to a communicable disease.
"We are all in this together, and our investigators need all of the information to be able to lessen the risk in our community,” Modesitt said.
People should also comply with stay-at-home orders to lessen the spread of COVID-19, and those who test positive should self-quarantine.
“We are counting on everyone to work together to keep our community as safe as we can,” Modesitt said. “This means cooperating with our health investigators quickly and completely. Failing to do so can result in criminal charges.”
