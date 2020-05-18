No criminal charges will be filed in the February shooting death of a Clay County man.
Clay County Prosecutor Emily Clarke has notified the Indiana State Police that no criminal charges will be filed against Keegan Galloway from a Feb. 16 domestic disturbance where shots were fired at 2055 W. Indiana 340.
Responding officers found 31-year-old Robert P. Blystone of Brazil dead at the scene. Police responded about 9 p.m. to a report of shots fired in a domestic disturbance.
“This is a very unfortunate case where someone died,” Clarke said, “however the State cannot meet its burden to proceed with a murder charge. Keegan Galloway acted in self-defense of himself and/or others, therefore he will not be charged with any crimes.”
The investigation was conducted by Indiana State Police.
