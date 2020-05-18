Norma G. Sheese Benson, 91, of Terre Haute passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 in Gibson Family Hospice Center. She was born June 21, 1928 to Paul Stephens and Anise Schroer Stephens. Survivors include a sister-in-law, Rosemary Stephens; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death…