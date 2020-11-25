Police officers who fired shots at a vehicle Nov. 8 were justified in the use of force, according to a review by the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office.
In a statement released today, Officers Vasco Billberry, Alan James and Christopher Jones were cleared of “any legal jeopardy from their actions” involving the shots fired at an SUV driven by Catrina Misner, 33, of Robinson, Illinois.
The gunfire stems from an attempted traffic stop by Indiana State Police and city officers about 1 a.m. in Vigo County.
Police said Misner drove off the road near Indiana 63 and Hutchinson Road. Officers pursued on foot into the overgrown and unlit area and came upon the SUV stopped due to trees and a fence.
As Sgt. Justin Sears and his canine crossed behind the SUV to get to the driver’s side, police said, the SUV was driven in reverse toward them. The SUV stopped, then drive toward Officers Billberry, James and Jones, who were approaching the front of the vehicle.
As Misner drove toward Sears, Officers Billberry, James and Jones shot at the vehicle. When the vehicle engine revved and started forward toward the three officers, James and Jones fired additional shots into the vehicle until it stopped moving.
Misner was not injured by the gunfire. She was taken into custody and booked into the Vigo County Jail on charges including attempted aggravated battery and attempted aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
A representative from the prosecutor’s office was called to the scene after the arrest to receive information and view the scene in person. City policy says any time the use of force by an officer results in serious bodily injury or death, an outside agency shall be requested to investigate. Based on the facts of the case and because there were no injuries arising out of this use of force, the prosecutor’s office determined referral to an outside agency was not required.
A review of the scene, reports, photographs, evidence and dash camera recordings of the pursuit were reviewed, and state law on the use of force to protect oneself or another person was applied, the news release said.
“At the time the three officers discharged their weapons toward the SUV and the driver of the vehicle, the facts demonstrate they had a reasonable belief that Misner was using unlawful force in resisting arrest,” according to the news release. “That unlawful force was initially in the form of a vehicle that was driven in a fashion likely to inflict serious bodily injury or death on Sgt. Justin Sears. The additional shots were fired as the vehicle revved its engine and started to move forward toward Officers James and Jones.”
Misner’s criminal case remains pending in Vigo Superior Court 1.
