No criminal charges will be filed in a Vigo County case involving possible alteration of a public document in a Terre Haute City Council primary race.
Special Prosecutor Ann Smith Mischler of Sullivan County has filed her decision with Vigo Circuit Court in a notice to the court.
“After a review of all of the documentation from the Indiana State Police, I did not feel like there was enough evidence to proceed with filing criminal charges on anybody involved,” Mischler said Monday of her review of the ISP investigation.
At issue was a candidate’s declaration by Tess D. Brooks-Stephens, who was seeking the Democratic nomination in the Third District on the city’s northeast side.
At some point after her candidacy document was filed, a change to her last name was made, which was a violation of the Indiana Public Records Law and potentially a Level 6 felony.
Brooks-Stephens’ name was placed on the ballot below that of Cheryl Loudermilk, the other Democrat seeking the nomination for Third District council member.
Citing Indiana election law that says primary candidates shall appear by alphabetical order of surname, Brooks-Stephens asked the order be changed and her name be placed first.
At that time, County Clerk Brad Newman, the county Election Board’s secretary, initially agreed to the change but later reversed himself, saying correction fluid was used to modify a Brooks-Stephens’ document after it was filed.
Brooks-Stephens has said she did not alter the declaration after its Jan. 17 filing and pointed to a confirmation form, filed the same day and bearing Newman’s signature stamp. Also, she said, she did not have access to the declaration document after it was filed.
Denied the change in ballot order by the Election Board, Brooks-Stephens and attorney Chris Gambill appealed to the Vigo Circuit Court, where Judge Sarah Mullican conducted a two-day hearing.
Mullican found the Election Board’s decision arbitrary and contrary to law. The judge ordered primary ballots reprinted with Brooks-Stephens name placed before that of Loudermilk.
Loudermilk would go on to win the primary election.
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt sought a special prosecutor to look into the issue, and Mullican appointed Mischler in August.
Attorney Gambill said he believes Mischler's decision vindicates Brooks-Stephens as having no involvement in changing the candidate form. Gambill said he believes a staff person in the clerk's office “made an honest mistake” by changing the form, but he blamed clerk Newman for not properly training his staff on election law.
When contacted Monday afternoon, Newman said he did not know about Mischler's decision and said he had no comment on the issue.
