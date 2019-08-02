An Illinois man who was denied a special use for an adult-oriented business on Terre Haute's northeast side has filed a lawsuit against the Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals and against Sony Digital Audio Disc Corp., seeking to reverse the board's decision.
The lawsuit was filed Thursday on behalf of Mike Bickers, a resident of Charleston, Illinois, in Vigo County Superior Court Division 6.
The lawsuit claims Bickers purchased property at 3295 N. Fruitridge Ave., the former site of Pizza Inn, "after receiving a favorable 'pre' approval from the Vigo County Area Planning Department as to his request for a special-use request to use the property for an adult oriented business," the lawsuit states.
Bickers purchased the Fruitridge property in June, 2018 for $134,000, according to county records. He filed for a special-use exemption before the Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals in April this year.
The Board of Zoning Appeals on June 5, in a 4-0 vote, denied a special-use exemption to allow an adult-oriented business.
"There is no lawful basis on which my client should have been denied the zoning use request," said John Claussen, attorney for Bickers. "He met all of the requirements and was denied based on an arbitrary and capricious argument."
He contends the board's decision largely was based on complaints of an industrial neighbor, Sony DADC, and he argued a nearby school cited is nearly a mile away.
"They abused their discretion," Claussen said.
Claussen contends Bickers met all of the requirements considering the adult-oriented business would be in an industrial area that includes warehouses and manufacturing.
In the lawsuit, he says the property is 500 feet from any residential property; 500 feet from any religious institution, public or private school for grades K-12; 500 feet from any city park; 500 feet from any child care/daycare facility; and 500 feet from any other adult-oriented business.
Responding to the filing, Terre Haute City Attorney Eddie Felling, said, "It is very strict standard that the courts set to change the decision of a board of that nature, and we will work diligently to protect the decision that they have made."
Sony DADC was included in the lawsuit, Claussen said, because the business was the only entity to file a formal objection to the Zoning Appeals Board against the rezoning.
A telephone call seeking comment was made Friday morning and an email was sent to Richard Shagley, who represented DADC before the Zoning Appeals Board.
During the June 5 meeting, Shagley said Sony DADC has developed the area around the proposed adult business site for the past 50 years for manufacturing. Shagley said an adult business distracts from manufacturing.
A strip club, Shagley said during the meeting, "is not a good message" for recruiting potential.
On June 17, the Vigo County Alcoholic Beverage Board denied the three-way liquor license for the property, citing previous violations of state alcoholic beverage law and the denial of a required special-use exemption for the property from the Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals.
Joe Downing and Denise Wilhoit, listed as majority owners of Ruth + Bick Inc., sought a beer, wine and liquor license to open a bar-type business at 3295 N. Fruitridge, but Downing told the Alcoholic Beverage Board the property could be used for an adult business in the future if the property obtained a zoning special use. Downing told the Alcoholic Beverage Board that Bickers had an interest in Ruth + Bick Inc.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.