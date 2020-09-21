The Wabash Valley has a new organization serving the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual and pansexual (LGBTQIAP+) community.
The Pride Center of Terre Haute is modeled on those in other cities including Cleveland, Ohio, and Spencer, Indiana. Melissa McCollister is the organization's executive director.
The Pride Center will serve the Wabash Valley as a resource for education, social support, health information, arts, culture, and other programming for LGBTQIAP+ people and their allies, according to a news release from the organization.
Establishing the center's leadership team by vote of more than 30 initial members allows The Pride Center to finalize the process to establish it as a tax-exempt nonprofit, a 501(c)(3) organization.
Next steps include moving into a downtown Terre Haute office space at Center City, 640 Wabash Ave., where the leadership team will begin planning programming.
In addition to McCollister, an assistant professor of Social Work at Indiana State University, officers are President Nichelle Campbell-Miller, who will work with the Center’s Youth Advisory Board; Vice President Anne Mahady, who will focus on research; Secretary Julie Campbell-Miller, who will focus on programming for mental health and wellness; and Treasurer Jiali Zhou, whose focus is the organization’s finances.
All of The Pride Center of Terre Haute's officers have ties to social justice work and higher education in the region.
