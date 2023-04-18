Four Grammy awards and a string of arena anthems like "We Belong," "Heartbreaker" and "Love is a Battlefield" will follow singer Pat Benatar and guitarist Neil Giraldo into a summertime concert at The Mill on Terre Haute's south side.
The wife-husband duo and their band are scheduled to perform Aug. 20 at The Mill, 2403 Prairieton Road. Tickets go on sale Friday.
Benatar’s soaring vocals, along with Giraldo’s work as a guitarist, producer and songwriter forged the undeniable chemistry and unique sound that created those aforementioned hits, as well as "Invincible," "Promises In The Dark," "We Live For Love" and "Hell Is For Children." Benatar told NBC News last July that she's no longer performing her earliest Top 10 hit, "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," out of respect for victims of mass shootings, which have affected communities around the country.
Together, Benatar and Giraldo have created two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, as well as 19 Top 40 hits. The couple has been married since 1982.
Benatar and Giraldo have sold more than 30 million records worldwide and have won an unprecedented four consecutive Grammys. Benatar's breakthrough 1979 album, "In the Heat of the Night," included a cover of John Mellencamp's "I Need a Lover," as well as "Heartbreaker."
Benatar is a Brooklyn, N.Y., native, growing up as the daughter of a sheet-metal worker and a beautician. Giraldo is a Cleveland, Ohio, native who's also produced and written for artists such as Rick Derringer, John Waite, Rick Springfield and Kenny Loggins.
Tickets for Benetar and Giraldo’s performance at The Mill will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 21, and are accessible online at TheMillTerreHaute.com. Ticket prices range from $95 for the VIP Standing Pit, $55 for VIP (seats allowed) and $35 for general admission (seats allowed).
The Mill Event Center and Amphitheater is located near the banks of the Wabash River. The 10,000-seat amphitheater covers a 65-acre property on the outskirts of major commercial, residential and travel locations. It began staging concerts in 2021 and has continued through 2022 and this year.
